Is Obsidian working on a triple A for Xbox Series X? Phil Spencer suggests it

There seems to be great turmoil in the studies of Obsidian Entertainment: honored the commitment with the excellent The Outer Worlds, arrived as promised on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the American studio, now part of the galaxy Xbox Game Studios, has begun to turn its attention only to the platforms of the Microsoft home.

The first project of the new course to be announced was Grounded, a cooperative first-person survival game that sees a group of kids shrink dramatically and forced to survive against microscopic threats. It is, in any case, a game with more contained ambitions, than it is engaging about 15 developersor 10% of Obsidian Entertainment's entire workforce.

And what are the others doing? Obviously they are not idle, and now we have confirmed that they are all working on a new project under the aegis of Microsoft. This was stated by Phil Spencer during an exchange of jokes with Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, during the end of the year podcast entitled "645: End of Year with Phil Spencer. "



Major Nelson: "I was in Obsidian's studios for the launch of The Outer Worlds and …"

Spencer: "Great team! You know what they're on working? "

Majorn Nelson: "I know. We saw Grounded …"

Spencer: "Well, no, I'm referring to the whole team".

The Xbox boss didn't elaborate on the topic, but he clearly hinted that a game is under development that is keeping almost all of Obsidian Entertainment busy. In light of this, we can make two assumptions. First, given the number of developed involved, it could be a triple A project. Furthermore, given the timing, it is highly likely that it is a game destined for Xbox Series X, the next generation console fresh from reveal and arriving at Christmas 2020. We remember that the team has also started working on the expansions of the story of The Outer Worlds, but we don't know how much developers are involved.

We don't know how long we'll have to wait to find out more details about it, but Spencer has heralded a bright future for the entire Xbox Game Studios division: "In the future it will be difficult to see a show without the announcement of at least one or two new games, which is fun!".