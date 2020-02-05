Is Nintendo going to acquire Game Freak, the authors of Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Share it:

According to information gathered by Nikkei journalists, Game Freak's top management will soon move their headquarters to an area that, curiously, will host Nintendo's new offices in Tokyo. The Pokemon Sword and Shield software house is therefore destined to be acquired by Nintendo?

In investigating the matter, the Nikkei editorial team reports that Game Freak intends to move to the same metropolitan area of ​​Tokyo which, in 2020, will host the main Nintendo headquarters (except for the Kyoto headquarters) with the reorganization of the four officers currently stationed in Tokyo among the teams that have dealt, among others, with blockbusters such as Super Mario Odyssey.

Both the new Nintendo branch office and the future main Game Freak offices will open their doors in the area of Kanda-Nishikicho of the neighborhood Chiyoda of Tokyo, thus fueling the rumors that the Pokemon Spada and Scudo software house is about to enter the Nintendo subsidiary galaxy.

The acquisition of Game Freak by the Kyoto house, on the other hand, would not cause particular surprises by virtue of the now consolidated relationship that binds them to The Pokemon Company, one of the main companies controlled by Nintendo. Waiting to find out what implications this double office transfer will have for Nintendo and Game Freak, we remind you that on these pages you will find all the details on the Expansion Pass of Pokemon Sword and Shield.