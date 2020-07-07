Is Ninja ready to play Fortnite live on YouTube?

Share it:

There are now two weeks to the definitive closure of Mixer, the streaming platform from Microsoft that had made multimillion dollar deals with successful streamers like Ninja and Shroud. According to some clues highlighted by some particularly careful users, the good Ninja would be preparing to debut on YouTube.

In fact, someone has noticed how a live test appeared on Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' official YouTube channel, a sign of the fact that the streamer would be carrying out a series of tests to find the next ready July 22, 2020, the day when Mixer will close its doors and will be free to broadcast its Fortnite Battaglia Reale matches wherever it wants. Obviously this clue does not imply that Ninja is on its way to YouTube with its direct broadcasts and it is possible that over the next few days the situation will evolve, since it is very likely that platforms such as Twitch and Facebook Gaming will do everything possible to attract the famous character to their shores.

Waiting for Ninja to make an official announcement on the platform that will welcome him in the coming days, we remind you that there is still great curiosity about the reasons behind the permanent ban of Dr Disrespect from Twitch.