Is My Hero Academia Season 5 officially confirmed?

Release date of My Hero Academia Season 5

Are you an anime lover? Cannot you stay fine a single day without watching your favorite anime show? Have you heard about the anime show “My Hero Academia”? This anime is superb and its fifth is about to come. My Hero Academia Season 4 was released on 12 October 2019; season 4 has two parts and first contains 25 episodes that had ended on 4 April 2020. But the second half’s release date has not announced yet. Let us clear it, there is no discussion on producing season 5 as Corona Virus has hit all the nations that’s why web series and show releasing put on hold.

What about the cast in My Hero Academia Season 5?

Based on the sources, season 5 will have the same characters that were seen in season 4. There are characters such as Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Akatsuki Bakugo, and Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian as well. Apart from this, Weekly Shōnen Jump announced on his twitter account that My Hero Academia Season 5 is confirmed. But there is no release date for My Hero Academia Season 5 but it may be expected in 2021.

By the time, season 4’s second half comes to an end and we are hoping for a volume to season 5. The worst thing is Kohei Horikoshi is dying before completing the show. But My Hero Academia Season 5 has been famous and its demand is high in the market. It may be happening; makers will surprise us by presenting the My Hero Academia Season 5 very soon. Te season is strong in Japan as well as in America. There are few things from Manga, based on those things people are deciding that Season 5 may be released.

