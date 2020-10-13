Is Morgan really dead? The showrunner’s response

The teaser trailers for Fear The Walking Dead 6 informed us that “Morgan Jones is dead”, and seen the shocking finale of the previous season we were uncertain whether to take the statement literally or not.

As expected however, it is a symbolic death, although in fact the poor character played by Lennie James did not fare so well and it was only thanks to the precious help of a mysterious ally that he managed to survive. In any case we have seen him grab a walkie talkie at the end of the first episode and turn to the lethal Virginia: “Morgan Jones is dead. You’re dealing with someone else now“. But who is this new Morgan?

“Well that’s a complicated question. I think Morgan has gone through a lot of moments of rebirth from the first time we met him in the TWD pilot episode. Over the course of the apocalypse he changed his identity over and over again, endured a lot of trauma and the one we met in the past season was perhaps the most positive Morgan we have ever seen. He wanted to reunite this strange family thanks to one philosophy based on helping the people out there. They did some good things but in the end they had to endure great losses “, said Ian Goldberg

Fans of the TWD universe know the character’s story well, from the loss of his son to his refusal to kill other people. For him every life was precious, but to defend certain principles “it has to become someone else, a Morgan with a grayer morality. We will see this evolution over the course of the season. “

Some clues about what happened to him are already contained in the first installment of Fear The Walking Dead.