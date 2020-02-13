Is Monserrat Oliver jealous? Yaya confirms several intimate secrets of their relationship (VIDEO)

Montserrat Oliver Y Yaya they form one of television's favorite relationships, for the great trust and love they show each time they are captured together.

On this occasion, the couple decided to make a video, in collaboration with Pandora, in which they reveal several intimate and romantic secrets of their relationship.

The recording shows both, but while you can see how nervous you are Yaya, Montserrat She stays relaxed and fun because of the dynamics in which they will participate.

Both answered several questions about their relationship and about them, to know how much they knew each otherHowever, they did not respond correctly to all.

to get started Pandora threw a strong question, "What does Yaya de Montserrat not like?" and, yes, the answers agreed.

However, the most shocking confession was when Yaya stated that jealousy has complicated the relationship between both; apart from that Montserrat It is the most loving.

At the end of the video, the two shared an effusive kiss and hug.

It may interest you:

“They have no brain”: Without showing the face, youtuber denies being Jenni Rivera (VIDEO)