Is Microsoft preparing to buy Asobo and Dontnod too?

According to what is revealed in the new XboxERA podcast, Microsoft has plans the purchase of at least two other studios in addition to the acquisition of Zenimax and Bethesda announced on 21 September.

Sony seems to be aiming for exclusive PS5 thunderstorms, as in the case of Street Figher 6 (not yet announced) and Final Fantasy 16, in addition to the exclusive Starfield nuance. Microsoft would like to respond to this offensive by further expanding the Xbox Game Studios park with the entry of at least two other teams into the family.

The acquisition of Zenimax would be the spearhead of a series of acquisitions which would also include two other studios (but not publishers) so as to bring the number of active teams to 25. Which team could it be? The names of Asobo and Dontnod circulate online, both on good terms with the Redmond house and both of French origin.

Asobo Studio released A Plague Tale Innocence in 2019 and then collaborated on the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator while Dontnod released his latest episodic adventure (Tell Me Why) right under the Xbox Game Studios label. At the moment of course it is only rumor, we are waiting to understand when and if Microsoft will announce the acquisition of the two studies mentioned.