Is MangaPlus going to add new languages? The tweet of the editor Momiyama causes discussion

August 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
For more than a year and a half, Shueisha has set up its own digital service to follow the manga published in Japan on Weekly Shonen Jump. After making the VIZ Media service free in the USA and with a database accessible for a fee, at the beginning of 2019 it focused on the debut of MangaPlus for Europe and the rest of the world.

In recent months the winning move by MangaPlus has been confirmed, which after the closure of some English groups has increased its catchment area, which is destined to increase again in the coming months with the exit of the pirate site Kissmanga. Waiting for new data on visits, the editor Momiyama announced on Twitter a meeting on the future of MangaPlus.

However, the editor had let slip important news in a tweet, immediately deleted and replaced with another more generic tweet. At first Momiyama had indeed made it clear that new languages ​​would arrive on MangaPlus, French and Brazilian Portuguese, then adjusted the game by mentioning that he had a streaming meeting with some executives of MangaPlus from Europe and Latin America.

After Tagalog, French could therefore be the language added to Shueisha’s manga platform. Having an expansion means allowing more and more people to take advantage of Weekly Shonen Jump manga in the globe and, as the most widely spoken languages ​​are introduced, the possibility of seeing ONE PIECE in Italian simultaneously with Japan is getting closer and closer.

Of course, Momiyama’s initial tweet then deleted may have been just a mistake, we just have to wait for the next few months and wait news about the fate of MangaPlus.

