Entertainment

Is 'Jojo Rabbit' offensive? – Movie 2020

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

Jojo Rabbit' has become one of the most controversial films of the season. It is not that he has to surprise anyone: it is about a Nazi boy who writes a book about how to identify and catch Jews with the help of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. There is no doubt that the director Taika Waititi ('Thor: Ragnarok') wrote the script of this film knowing how controversial its political content would be, that he, intelligently, passes through the filter of the protagonist's childish look and autocoronates in his marketing campaign (in case that critics didn't do the same) as an "anti-hate comedy".

Your risky bet has paid off: the film opts for six Oscars, including Best Film, and is hand in hand with ‘Joker’ (the ‘scorsesiana’ version of the Batman villain directed by Todd Phillips) for the title of the nominee who has raised more skepticism between the critics and the public. Many have criticized his vision of Third Reich as a reverie among the full color aesthetic of Wes Anderson and the tragicomic heart of ‘Life is beautiful’, through a satire that does not achieve the delusional coherence of ‘Producers’ and is lost in the ‘cuquicities’ that the director already showed in films like ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’. A combo that, despite the 'Oscar buzz' and the love of many spectators, has earned him qualifications as "autocomplaciente", "false", "rude" or "hipster comedy" between the reactions of American critics.

But… Does that make it offensive?

In 1972, Jerry lewis He wrote, filmed and starred in one of the cursed films in the history of the seventh art. So much so that, almost half a century later, we have not yet been able to see it. Under the title of 'The Day the Clown Cried', the comedian and actor carried out a project in which he played a Jewish clown sent to a Nazi concentration camp during the Third Reich for having publicly mocked Adolf Hitler. There, the German guards see a unique opportunity: Let the clown lead the children with their jokes and joy to the gas chambers. And so he did, with the conviction that, if they were to die, they had better spend their last moments laughing. Because of the numerous problems she had during filming, it seems that it sounded like a bad idea in the 70s as now, so Lewis (with the movie finished and ready to release) backed down at the last moment and buried it so that no one saw it Never.

Who did manage to hit the target a few years before (and even released) was'The producers' from Mel brooks, a master class of how satire taken to the extreme is a fertile field to reflect on any subject, even the most tricky. It had not been just 25 years since the end of World War II and we already had some of the most important comic figures on the big screen mocking without regard to Nazism (in fiction and in reality) through a musical, 'Spring for Hitler', that the two main producers want to turn into the biggest failure in history. Paradoxically, they manage to make it a success as big as the film itself. Not only Brooks won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay Y Gene Wilder He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but the film was adapted into a theatrical musical (which won up to twelve Tony Awards) and had a remake in 2005 with Matthew Broderick Y Nathan lane.

imageAVCO Embassy Pictures / Photofest

With these two examples (one failed, one successful), to which we would have to add (for relevance to the film that will occupy us now) the heartbreaking 'Life is beautiful' of Roberto Benigni and the classic 'The great dictator' of Charles Chaplin, maybe we can better understand where 'Jojo Rabbit' fits and, above all, which of those sides is closest. Between the seriousness of an actor pigeonholed as a Hollywood jester and the metacritics of an incredibly scathing movie, Taika Waititi's film aspires to be understood under the eyes of childhood. But not the one that little Geosuè dedicated to his father while he joked about the serious threats of the Auschwitz guards, but a genuine immersion in the way in which a child of just 10 years assimilates the beliefs of his environment and falls into the fanaticism of xenophobic ideologies.

Waititi's interest in the childhood universe is nothing new (since his short Oscar nomination 'Two cars, one night'hasta' Hunt for the Wilderpeople ', in a style very close to' Jojo ') and serves to give a new vision on the subject. In fact, as he told the Toronto Festival, that is the goal that the industry should pursue. "We have to keep remembering and keep finding new and innovative ways to tell the same story, and continue to teach ourselves and our children lessons on how to move forward and use love to unite on the road to the future.", said then in a statement collected by Deadline. The way in which the filmmaker returns to the same without being the same lies possibly in the protagonist, who is no longer the victim but the executioner. Or, well, the potential executioner.

imageTIFF

Even so, is it so innovative, or even brave, to make fun of the Third Reich more than half a century later? According to the New Yorker critic, Richard Brody, who has had many mixed feelings with the film, there is nothing admirable to make a joke of Hitler in 2020:

"Today, making fun of Hitler and his henchmen is easy and meaningless, because it does not represent a threat; Waititi is kicking a dead entity. The enemies that need to satirize are in power, starting from above, with members of the Administration and advisers to high rank, and including the participants of the lethal Charlottesville demonstration. But to make a feature that openly mocks the president (Donald J. Trump), his assistants and some of his followers, he would run a risk that is unlikely by a filmmaker and a great studio. "

And Brody goes further, with some devastating words for a film that, as we will discuss later, has other very different objectives:

"The didactism of 'Jojo Rabbit', by encouraging viewers to look with benign empathy at the Nazis, is also encouraging similar sympathy for Trump's supporter, and even for Trump's own caricature. The real goal of 'Jojo Rabbit 'are not really those who hate, they are those who dare to hate those who hate.The film does not satirize the Nazis so much, much less exposes the fraud of contemporary "haters" (such as neo-Nazis or collectives of ultra-right) or Trump's main sectarian Republicans. Rather, the film ultimately warns against the easy contempt they receive from liberals and progressives: there are many very good people on both sides. "

Brody refers to when the president of the United States, after the violent neo-Nazi manifestations of Charlottesville in 2017 that caused numerous injuries and even a murder, I assure that "there are good people on both sides." A devastating conclusion for a film that does not aspire to be a doctoral thesis of the state of the world but rather a childish fable with a moral for modern times. What the critic has wanted to ignore (in favor of a more sharp reading, and applicable to the recently Oscar-winning 'Green Book': good intentions sometimes explode in your face) is that 'Jojo Rabbit' doesn't want to be a portrait or complaint, he doesn't even want to be realistic. It is a warning.

READ:  My Hero Academia pays homage to Naruto's Kakashi Hatake with a particular character

Jojo Rabbit

20th Century Fox

In the presentation of the movie in Toronto last September, Waititi talked about how in 1933, when Hitler came to power, "every day, every week, there was only a small change" before those people thought "that's wrong", and then continued with their lives the next minute. "But they weren't big enough changes," he said, "to really make them stand up and protest: they weren't big enough until it was too late." The filmmaker evidences how fascist ideologies infiltrate as parasites in our society, turning what was not normal, generating hatred where previously there was coexistence. "The more you ignore it, and the more you think we are at the height of human civilization and progress and something like that could never happen again … Think that is exactly what they said in 1933", said Waititi, who does not hide (although he did not want to give many headlines) that his new film is a call not to underestimate the power of extremist ideologies. It is very easy to make fun of them, because their prejudiced beliefs and their acts of patriotism They are absurd, but when they attack we will realize of the immense power they have accumulated while laughing at their ignorance on Twitter.

In the background, 'Jojo Rabbit' talks about this and shows it in his own way in an implacable way: the laughter of the first part evaporates in the second, when some shoes show us the tragedy and a war breaks out in the town where put the story There we understand that 'haters' may seem ridiculous, but the consequences of their impunity space can be devastating.. On the surface, on the other hand, the film focuses especially on the origin: how these ideological movements radicalize from very early ages, in which those affected still do not really understand what they are doing. "You are a 10 year old boy who likes to dress in an elegant uniform and wants to be part of a club", he says to Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) the relentless Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), a Jewish girl hidden in her house who seems to clearly understand what is behind the protagonist's obsession with Hitler. His presence in history helps us understand him, and will ultimately give us the hopeful note (at the rate of David Bowie) that the movie has been searching desperately.

Jojo Rabbit

20th Century Fox

Usually, in these kinds of stories that risk turning Nazism into a joke, the line that separates the genius of the offense is very fine. And it depends who you ask, Waititi is on one side or the other. Perhaps his crime is not to make 'Jojo Rabbit' a more delusional and less' Mr. Wonderful '. That was precisely what the New Yorker critic was complaining about, possibly rightly, for which the "good Nazis" is a less problematic concept. However, and even with its lights and shadows, the film pursues other less complex and more forceful goals. Less concerned with exploring the inherent contradictions of the subject and more focused on making clear the moral lesson of the day. An amalgam of necessary concepts (love, understanding, compassion, understanding) that can be classified as naive, but certainly not offensive.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.