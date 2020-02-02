Is 'Jojo Rabbit' offensive? – Movie 2020

TIFF

Even so, is it so innovative, or even brave, to make fun of the Third Reich more than half a century later? According to the New Yorker critic, Richard Brody, who has had many mixed feelings with the film, there is nothing admirable to make a joke of Hitler in 2020:

"Today, making fun of Hitler and his henchmen is easy and meaningless, because it does not represent a threat; Waititi is kicking a dead entity. The enemies that need to satirize are in power, starting from above, with members of the Administration and advisers to high rank, and including the participants of the lethal Charlottesville demonstration. But to make a feature that openly mocks the president (Donald J. Trump), his assistants and some of his followers, he would run a risk that is unlikely by a filmmaker and a great studio. "

And Brody goes further, with some devastating words for a film that, as we will discuss later, has other very different objectives:

"The didactism of 'Jojo Rabbit', by encouraging viewers to look with benign empathy at the Nazis, is also encouraging similar sympathy for Trump's supporter, and even for Trump's own caricature. The real goal of 'Jojo Rabbit 'are not really those who hate, they are those who dare to hate those who hate.The film does not satirize the Nazis so much, much less exposes the fraud of contemporary "haters" (such as neo-Nazis or collectives of ultra-right) or Trump's main sectarian Republicans. Rather, the film ultimately warns against the easy contempt they receive from liberals and progressives: there are many very good people on both sides. "

Brody refers to when the president of the United States, after the violent neo-Nazi manifestations of Charlottesville in 2017 that caused numerous injuries and even a murder, I assure that "there are good people on both sides." A devastating conclusion for a film that does not aspire to be a doctoral thesis of the state of the world but rather a childish fable with a moral for modern times. What the critic has wanted to ignore (in favor of a more sharp reading, and applicable to the recently Oscar-winning 'Green Book': good intentions sometimes explode in your face) is that 'Jojo Rabbit' doesn't want to be a portrait or complaint, he doesn't even want to be realistic. It is a warning.

In the presentation of the movie in Toronto last September, Waititi talked about how in 1933, when Hitler came to power, "every day, every week, there was only a small change" before those people thought "that's wrong", and then continued with their lives the next minute. "But they weren't big enough changes," he said, "to really make them stand up and protest: they weren't big enough until it was too late." The filmmaker evidences how fascist ideologies infiltrate as parasites in our society, turning what was not normal, generating hatred where previously there was coexistence. "The more you ignore it, and the more you think we are at the height of human civilization and progress and something like that could never happen again … Think that is exactly what they said in 1933", said Waititi, who does not hide (although he did not want to give many headlines) that his new film is a call not to underestimate the power of extremist ideologies. It is very easy to make fun of them, because their prejudiced beliefs and their acts of patriotism They are absurd, but when they attack we will realize of the immense power they have accumulated while laughing at their ignorance on Twitter.

In the background, 'Jojo Rabbit' talks about this and shows it in his own way in an implacable way: the laughter of the first part evaporates in the second, when some shoes show us the tragedy and a war breaks out in the town where put the story There we understand that 'haters' may seem ridiculous, but the consequences of their impunity space can be devastating.. On the surface, on the other hand, the film focuses especially on the origin: how these ideological movements radicalize from very early ages, in which those affected still do not really understand what they are doing. "You are a 10 year old boy who likes to dress in an elegant uniform and wants to be part of a club", he says to Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) the relentless Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), a Jewish girl hidden in her house who seems to clearly understand what is behind the protagonist's obsession with Hitler. His presence in history helps us understand him, and will ultimately give us the hopeful note (at the rate of David Bowie) that the movie has been searching desperately.

Usually, in these kinds of stories that risk turning Nazism into a joke, the line that separates the genius of the offense is very fine. And it depends who you ask, Waititi is on one side or the other. Perhaps his crime is not to make 'Jojo Rabbit' a more delusional and less' Mr. Wonderful '. That was precisely what the New Yorker critic was complaining about, possibly rightly, for which the "good Nazis" is a less problematic concept. However, and even with its lights and shadows, the film pursues other less complex and more forceful goals. Less concerned with exploring the inherent contradictions of the subject and more focused on making clear the moral lesson of the day. An amalgam of necessary concepts (love, understanding, compassion, understanding) that can be classified as naive, but certainly not offensive.