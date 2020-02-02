Is 'Jojo Rabbit' offensive? – Movie 2020

‘Jojo Rabbit' has become one of the most controversial films of the season. It is not that he has to surprise anyone: it is about a Nazi boy who writes a book about how to identify and catch Jews with the help of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. There is no doubt that the director Taika Waititi ('Thor: Ragnarok') wrote the script of this film knowing how controversial its political content would be, that he, intelligently, passes through the filter of the protagonist's childish look and autocoronates in his marketing campaign (in case that critics didn't do the same) as an "anti-hate comedy".
Your risky bet has paid off: the film opts for six Oscars, including Best Film, and is hand in hand with ‘Joker’ (the ‘scorsesiana’ version of the Batman villain directed by Todd Phillips) for the title of the nominee who has raised more skepticism between the critics and the public. Many have criticized his vision of Third Reich as a reverie among the full color aesthetic of Wes Anderson and the tragicomic heart of ‘Life is beautiful’, through a satire that does not achieve the delusional coherence of ‘Producers’ and is lost in the ‘cuquicities’ that the director already showed in films like ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’. A combo that, despite the 'Oscar buzz' and the love of many spectators, has earned him qualifications as "autocomplaciente", "false", "rude" or "hipster comedy" between the reactions of American critics.
But… Does that make it offensive?
In 1972, Jerry lewis He wrote, filmed and starred in one of the cursed films in the history of the seventh art. So much so that, almost half a century later, we have not yet been able to see it. Under the title of 'The Day the Clown Cried', the comedian and actor carried out a project in which he played a Jewish clown sent to a Nazi concentration camp during the Third Reich for having publicly mocked Adolf Hitler. There, the German guards see a unique opportunity: Let the clown lead the children with their jokes and joy to the gas chambers. And so he did, with the conviction that, if they were to die, they had better spend their last moments laughing. Because of the numerous problems she had during filming, it seems that it sounded like a bad idea in the 70s as now, so Lewis (with the movie finished and ready to release) backed down at the last moment and buried it so that no one saw it Never.
Who did manage to hit the target a few years before (and even released) was'The producers' from Mel brooks, a master class of how satire taken to the extreme is a fertile field to reflect on any subject, even the most tricky. It had not been just 25 years since the end of World War II and we already had some of the most important comic figures on the big screen mocking without regard to Nazism (in fiction and in reality) through a musical, 'Spring for Hitler', that the two main producers want to turn into the biggest failure in history. Paradoxically, they manage to make it a success as big as the film itself. Not only Brooks won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay Y Gene Wilder He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but the film was adapted into a theatrical musical (which won up to twelve Tony Awards) and had a remake in 2005 with Matthew Broderick Y Nathan lane.
