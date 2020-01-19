Entertainment

Is Jiraiya, Naruto's mentor, about to return in the form of Funko Pop?

January 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
When we find ourselves in front of animated or paper productions full of characters, it is not uncommon to see some very loved faces go forever, especially in a territory where the concept of the dead within a "cartoon" is identified as well more normal than in the West.

Here, therefore, that each of our favorite series sees inglorious ends, farewells to be lived with the heart in one's throat, last greetings that we see while a tear furrows our face. In this sense, even the epic of Naruto has seen a great many characters go straight to the other world and, among many others, one who is remembered with great affection is Jiraiya, Naruto's mentor who, however, was the teacher of many other ninja who still fight today.

His death was a blow to many, but with Boruto Naruto Next Generations and his latest narrative arc, which had seen Boruto go back in time, many now forgotten faces were able to make their return, a flood of known faces including Jiraiya also featured. Well, the Funko Pop Hunters Twitter page seems to have suggested the arrival of a new Borko Naruto Next Generations themed Funko Pop dedicated to our Jiraiya. For the moment there is no official confirmation, but the clues would all seem to point precisely in this direction. For now, however, all we can do is wait for news and see what the future holds.

Finally, we remind all our readers that the synopsis of the 141th episode of Boruto Naruto Next Generations is available on the pages of Everyeye.

