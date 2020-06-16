Is Jedi Fallen Order 2 a second Star Wars game in development at EA? Report from Schreier

Share it:

From the pages of Kotaku, a report has recently arrived that immediately attracted the attention of passionate gamers to the vicissitudes of the Far Galaxy.

Citing sources close to IT'S AT, the well-known Editor of the magazine, Jason Schreier, in fact, reported several rumors related to the activities related to the Star Wars branded video game productions. In particular, the report released details about the alleged cancellation of Star Wars Viking, codenamed a spin-off game from the Star Wars Battlefront series. The latter was due to arrive on the market in the autumn of this year, together with PlayStation 5 is Xbox One.

The cancellation of the project, Schreier adds, does not mean, however, that there are no new titles dedicated to Star Wars in the pipeline. In particular, according to the Editor of Kotaku, currently they would be two more games in development at EA teams:

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, entrusted to the developers of Respawn Entertainment;

An "minor and more unusual project", entrusted to EA Motive Montréal;

No details were shared on any target platforms of the two products nor on a possible launch window. Waiting to find out how much truth lies behind these rumors, we recall that the recent financial results presented by Electronic Arts have shown great success for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.