Is it you? The singer reappears next to Santa and looks IRRECONOCIBLE

Singer Adele, famous for her extraordinary voice, reappeared on her Instagram account but looked unrecognizable as the star has lost many kilos.

Gone is the Adele we met in Skyfall, in 2012, when he looked very different …

Why the radical change of image of Adele?

The British star recently divorced after seven years of marriage and with one child in common. Since then, the change of image of the interpreter of Hello It has been radical.

Yesterday, the British shared an image next to Santa Claus, but what really caused a stir was how thin Adele looks:

According to Daily Mail, Adele has lost more than 9 kilograms since following the diet Sitfood, which begins with a consumption of one thousand calories a day, and stabilizes at 1,500.

The makeover is so radical that some of her fans were worried and wondering if the interpreter of Love in the Dark It is in good health.

With information from Daily Mail.

