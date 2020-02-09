Is it you, "Tesorito"? Belinda surprises with dance during the Los Angeles Azules concert (VIDEO)

Belinda surprised all his fans with the presentation he had with The blue Angels, since he showed that he knows how to move.

The singer was the group's first special guest Iztapalapa, during his concert on December 12 in the National Auditorium, with which they added 16 shows in the same venue, apart from being the band of its kind that has sold the most tickets.

For this presentation, The blue Angels they also had the company of Horacio Palencia, Ximena Sariñana, Jay de la Cueva and Américo, who accompanied them to interpret their great successes.

However, the one that surprised everyone was the Belinda, since during his show he wasted sensuality and moved the booty like never before.

The truth is that watching Mexican dance is surprising, since in his songs he always moves with choreographies.

Belinda Y The blue Angels they interpreted The ribbon of your hair Y Love at first sight, theme in which he also participated and composed Horace.

However, there were users who made fun of the singer and compared her to “The Tesorito”, due to the blond and length of the extensions I use; apart from that They called it ridiculous.

It may interest you:

Lolita Ayala rejects Televisa; He doesn't want to come back because he wants to do “nice things”