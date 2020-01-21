Is it Robert Pattinson? Spread PHOTOS from the set of "The Batman"

After filming began The batman, the new version that will show the DC superhero in a much darker way, users on social networks shared Photos of the set. And, apparently, the images appear Robert Pattinson.

The actor, who became famous after playing Cedric Diggory in the saga of Harry Potter and to Edward Cullen in the tetralogy of Twilight, will give life to the new Bruce Wayne. The photos released on Monday show the film set where they recreated Gothic City.

Although there are no images so clear of Pattinson, in some shots someone who could be him appears. However, during filming the face was never discovered.

Another actor who could appear in the photos from the set of The batman It is Colin Farrel, who in this new version embodies the villain "The Penguin."

And you do you think? Is it or is not Robert Pattinson, at his first glance as billionaire Bruce Wayne?

With information from Hypertext.

