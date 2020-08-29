is it really over? One theory could rekindle fan hopes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix’s ax is unforgiving. After the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This came it stop also for Altered Carbon, but fan hopes are always the last to die.

As rumored in better times, in the original plans there would be space for five seasons set in the cyberpunk universe inspired by the novel by Richard K. Morgan. To date, it seems unlikely that Netflix will decide to go back on its decisions, given that when the accounts start to not return, the company never has problems cutting its productions without going back.

However, the hypothesis remains that someone might be interested in continue the project by purchasing the first two seasons to then put the third into production. Moreover, something like this is likely to happen for Daredevil, following the return of the rights to Marvel (and therefore to Disney). A process that has already taken place with Cobra Kai: it was Netflix who bought the sequel to Karate Kid from YouTube, and then produced a third season.

What do you think? You would like to see one third season of Altered Carbon? There aren’t many platforms that can support such high-budget projects, but never say never. It would certainly be good news for all those fans mad at Netflix following the cancellation.