Is it correct to use Molo? In this video we analyze the etymology of Dragon Ball Super

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the special on the Ultra Instinct of Dragon Ball Super, we point out our new video in which we analyze theetymological origin of the names of the various characters of the sagas born from Akira Toriyama's mind.

Have you ever wondered what the major influences of Japanese mangaka were to invent the names of Goku, Bulma and other characters of one of the most famous souls in the world? In our video, which you can see at the bottom of the news, we will analyze the original terms used by Akira Toriyama for the opponents, the allies and the moves that appeared in the adventures of the famous Saiyan.

Not only that, we will find out what was the inspiration for the names of the deities in Dragon Ball Super (spoiler alert: they are alcohol), up to reason on the correct way to call Pier, fearful opponent of the protagonists appeared in the episodes of Super, on which the debate on its pronunciation is still heated.

More than two years have passed since the conclusion of the unpublished episodes of the anime, while fans are still waiting for an official announcement of the second season, many are speculating on the name of the next director of Dragon Ball: Super 2, transposition for small screen produced by the TOEI Animation studio, of the manga designed by Toyotaro and edited by Shueisha.

