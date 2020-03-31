Is it a video game inside the Matrix?

Share it:

John Wick has revolutionized the world of action cinema and we have no doubt about that. His choreographed fights to the limit, Keanu Reeves unleashed, and a huge mythology behind, make the saga one of the most respected in the genre. 'Matrix' did the same for 21st century science-fiction cinema, not only in the field of visual effects, but in the plot itself, launching a new science-fiction that asked itself metaphysical questions but perfectly balanced them with entertainment.

On May 21, 2021, if COVID19 allows it, new releases of both sagas will be released: 'John Wick 4' and 'Matrix 4'. The question fans are asking is: does that mean they are connected? A new theory claims yes, and that John Wick would be just the character of a video game within the world of the Matrix. Twisted, huh?

Entertainment One Films Spain

The John Wick character would be part of a video game that has all the elements of this: the plot is established, then the mission comes, where the player kills all the minions with ease, until they reach the 'final boss', which is the one that really costs.

It would also explain why John Wick seems indestructible.. And the Continental hotel would be the 'store' where to recharge, heal the player's health, buy weapons, improve techniques and save the game, that's why you couldn't kill in its facilities. It is the safe place for the player. But when everything goes wrong, the seams of the video game begin to show, and John Wick begins to suspect that he may be a pawn in something bigger.

Lionsgate

In the future films of the saga, John Wick will gradually realize that he is a controlled character within a video game. and he will try to make his way (by bullets) to get out, and take revenge on the creator, who was the one who created his wife and his death. And this is where it gets interesting. Because theory suggests that this John Wick universe would be one of those many simulations created by Merovingian in The Matrix, and that John Wick would be a new Neo.