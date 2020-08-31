Is Immortals Fenyx Rising the new name of Ubisoft’s Gods & Monsters?

Share it:

In June a build of Gods & Monsters for Google Stadia was leaked, Ubisoft has however prepared to clarify that the leaked material is linked to an old version of the game and now the project has taken a new path, also suggesting a change of name.

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee may now have unveiled the new name, that is Immortals Fenyx Rising, the name appeared in the Taiwanese body’s database, associated with a Ubisoft game out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

There are currently no other details, it is not excluded that Immortals Fenyx Rising may be shown during the Ubisoft Forward in September (still lacking a broadcast date) with its new name and perhaps with the announcement of the release date, apparently scheduled for 2021, after the publication of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the end of the year.

Announced at E3 2019, Gods & Monsters immediately caught the attention of the public and insiders, as stated by the publisher, however, the game will be very different from what we saw in the debut trailer, so we do not yet know what we can expect from this project.