Is Ian McKellen (Gandalf) a fan of Netflix Castlevania? A retweet makes you think

Castlevania since its debut on Netflix was one of the most popular animated series by fans, so much so that the success pushed the high floors to produce a second season, after which a third one was made, which will be aired in a few weeks, more specifically on March 5th on Netflix.

These days not only the trailer has been released, but also a new advertising poster and the complete synopsis of the story that will be treated in this new chapter of the series. And right now that the day of the debut is getting closer, all the fans in the world are thrilled and among these the actor would seem to count Ian McKellen (Gandalf de The Lord of the Rings, for the uninitiated).

It was the Twitter user, Jellicle Steve Stark, among other employees at Powerhouse Animation who oversees Castlevania, he spread the news on the web of an alleged love between the actor and the Netflix series. In fact, in a place published on his profile and that you can find at the bottom of the article, Steve Stark says: «Ian McKellen is a fan of Castlevania», attaching a photo in which you can see a tweet made by the star of the animated series, Richard Armitage (to advertise Castlevania), shared in turn by McKellen.

Such news, as might have been expected, sparked fans on the web, some of whom wondered if the reality of the ex Gandalf does not have a role kept secret within the third season of Netflix. Obviously, hypothesis immediately denied by the employee of the Powerhouse who wanted to specify how McKellen is just a fan or simply wanted to support a friend. Because we must not forget that Armitage and Ian shared the whole set of the trilogy The Hobbit. The first for in the role of Thorin Oakenshield, the second, of course, in that of the sorcerer Gandalf.

And how do you interpret the sharing of McKellen's tweet? Are you a fan of the series or were you simply supporting your colleague and friend? Let us know below in the comments.