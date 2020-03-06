Is Hunter x Hunter back? Maybe, but Funko introduces us to his new themed Pops

Share it:

Over the years Japan has produced many series noteworthy, series that have been able to conquer the hearts of many fans. Some have gone more quietly, small pearls that only a lucky few have seen, others instead have had such a resonance as to push out the Japanese borders, beyond the oceans.

Well, only those that belong to the last category are so many that even counting them would be difficult. Among these, of course, we have sacred monsters like Naruto, one piece, Bleach, but there is also another series that is beloved by fans, but which, unfortunately, its success has been overshadowed by little constancy in serialization, also battered by the mangaka's health problems. We are talking about, but perhaps you have already understood, about Hunter x Hunter. Manga written by the master (damn you !, it's joking) Yoshihiro Togashi who is surely making more of one of his fans ill who, among other things, are waiting and still hope for a new anime season after the dazzling success of the second series aired for the first time in 2011 and produced by renowned studio Madhouse.

Beyond this, today we have news that will surely please many of those fans who are a bit unhappy and unhappy with their favorite series. is trudging. Everyone's always thinking about cheering us up, the guys from the Funko, which popped up with a series of family action figures Pop right on Gon and companions. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the article, the characters that have been reproduced are among the most iconic of the work created by Togashi. That is, the villain Hisoka, loved by many, but many people all over the world, Gon Freecs while making his finishing move, Kurapika and its chains, the very fast and lightning fast Killua and finally the very nice Leorio.

In addition to the standard line presented above, a Gon exclusive, whose image you can always find at the bottom of the article.

We are sure we have snatched a smile from you by presenting you these new releases, just as it escaped us just by seeing the characters that have passionate us so much a few years ago on the small screen and reading their names, echoes of sweet memories.

What do you think of the new Pop line dedicated to Hunter x Hunter? Let us know below in the comments and tell us which is your favorite among these five.

