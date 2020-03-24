Is Horikoshi laying the groundwork for an exceptional battle in My Hero Academia 266?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of My Hero Academia has seen very few deaths up to this point in history, but the battle that Kohei Horikoshi is writing right now could really endanger someone's life, be it villain or hero. And the chapter 266 of My Hero Academia it could present an important but fatal clash.

In My Hero Academia 265, in the headquarters of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks is struggling with Twice, one of the most dangerous elements of the villain group. The winged hero attempted to persuade Bubaigawara to abandon his current companions to serve his prison sentence and then be reborn in society as a member of his defenders. Unfortunately, however, Hawks must surrender to the stubbornness of the enemy and shows that he is also willing to kill him for the good of Japan.

The arrival of Dabi however ruins the plans of the winged hero which is apparently placed at a disadvantage. Dabi seems happy to be able to get busy and kill Hawks, who he himself brought into the League of Villain first and then to the Liberation Front. However it is unlikely that Hawks will passively accept the death at the hands of the criminal with the blue flames and therefore we will be able to assist in the chapter next Sunday a battle between Dabi and Hawks. And just from this battle could come the first death of this phase of My Hero Academia.