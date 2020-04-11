Entertainment

Is Horikoshi building the next big enemy of My Hero Academia now?

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The fight with Tomura Shigaraki was built in My Hero Academia from the second volume of the manga. The boy who grew up under the wing of All for One has gone a long way, going from the childish leader of a band of people gathered at random from the streets to the leader of one of the largest groups in the country and with a specific goal.

But the current narrative arc of My Hero Academia that will see heroes and villains in opposition could be the last to be a real villain for Tomura Shigaraki. While the boy has fully awakened his quirk and is continuing to strengthen thanks to Garaki's operation, he may no longer reach new levels of growth and power.

On the other hand we have the professional heroes led by Endeavor who no longer intend to suffer the attacks of the Union of Villains and instead have took the initiative with an attack on several fronts between hospital and mansion where most of the potential of the Paranormal Liberation Front amasses. At the end of this arc, therefore, it is possible that Shigaraki becomes a second-rate villain and since the manga is unlikely to end, someone will have to take his place.

READ:  "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Podcast will on Spotify

With the chapter 267 of My Hero Academia we have seen Dabi become a very important danger. As he says himself, Hawks and the other heroes should have kept an eye on him and not Twice or Shigaraki, suggesting that he has really important ties. Dabi also does not seem the type to surrender in case of death or capture of Shigaraki, and he could manage to remain free even in the next narrative arc. What do you think of the possibility of seeing Dabi as the main villain of a future saga?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.