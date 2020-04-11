Is Horikoshi building the next big enemy of My Hero Academia now?

Share it:

The fight with Tomura Shigaraki was built in My Hero Academia from the second volume of the manga. The boy who grew up under the wing of All for One has gone a long way, going from the childish leader of a band of people gathered at random from the streets to the leader of one of the largest groups in the country and with a specific goal.

But the current narrative arc of My Hero Academia that will see heroes and villains in opposition could be the last to be a real villain for Tomura Shigaraki. While the boy has fully awakened his quirk and is continuing to strengthen thanks to Garaki's operation, he may no longer reach new levels of growth and power.

On the other hand we have the professional heroes led by Endeavor who no longer intend to suffer the attacks of the Union of Villains and instead have took the initiative with an attack on several fronts between hospital and mansion where most of the potential of the Paranormal Liberation Front amasses. At the end of this arc, therefore, it is possible that Shigaraki becomes a second-rate villain and since the manga is unlikely to end, someone will have to take his place.

With the chapter 267 of My Hero Academia we have seen Dabi become a very important danger. As he says himself, Hawks and the other heroes should have kept an eye on him and not Twice or Shigaraki, suggesting that he has really important ties. Dabi also does not seem the type to surrender in case of death or capture of Shigaraki, and he could manage to remain free even in the next narrative arc. What do you think of the possibility of seeing Dabi as the main villain of a future saga?