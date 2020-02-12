TV Shows

Is gossip who works it? Pedro Sola reveals image of him as "gay shoe"

February 11, 2020
Driver Pedro Sola He shared a manipulated image about the painting of the moment: the “Gay Shoe ”.

The original work, called The revolution, it was made by the Chiapas artist Fabián Cháirez and shows a naked man, wearing a charro hat and shoes with a heel that simulates a revolver. The painting is part of an exhibition dedicated to Caudillo del Sur.

However, this piece has caused a stir, since the family of Emiliano Zapata He has demonstrated against the exhibition of this painting.

Faced with the scandal, several people have modified the image and created memes. Although some have been more creative and made one where the program collaborator appears Selling.

The image of the painting with the face of the economist was also shared through Twitter. Although uncle Pedrito He deleted it minutes after he published it on his official profile.

Twitter @pedrosola

