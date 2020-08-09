Is Ghostwire Tokyo a horror or action game? Kenji Kimura talks about it

Share it:

Coinciding with the opening of QuakeCon 2020 at Home, Kenji Kimura of Tango Gameworks discussed the nature of Ghostwire Tokyo with Game Informer reporters, specifying whether the new paranormal project directed by Resident Evil's father Shinji Mikami will be a horror. a "simple" action.

From the columns of GI, the executive producer by Tango Gameworks avoids words and specifies that "Ghostwire Tokyo is an action adventure game, it is not a horror game. That said, there will obviously be moments of disquiet and mystery. As we have decided to set the title in a paranormal representation of modern Japan," we hope to offer an experience full of mysterious and spooky elements based on Japanese folklore between fairy tales, Yokai demons and urban legends ".

Having clarified this important point of the next intellectual property of the software house that shaped the series of The Evil Within, Kimura also adds that "Ghostwire Tokyo draws on all the strengths of the work done by Tango Gameworks, such as realistic graphics and the creation of eerie atmospheres, to evolve everything in a slightly different direction. This approach has allowed us to create a threatening Tokyo. , mysterious and, therefore, strangely beautiful. The challenge of creating an action adventure gave us the opportunity to provide a different experience than the one we have offered our fans in the past. We hope this choice will please the players because it will allow gameplay focused on exploring the city of Tokyo, solving an ancestral mystery and overcoming various challenges and threats through the use of special skills based on Kuji-Kiri ".

About Kuji-kiri, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find an in-depth study on the fighting system of Ghostwire Tokyo, and on the reasons forPS5 time exclusive, with the words spoken by the developer Shinichiro Hara.