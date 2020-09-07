Is GameCube the dad of Switch? Nintendo has been designing a hybrid console since 2005

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As recently discovered by several users on social media, in the enormous documentation linked to the stolen code of Nintendo 64 games there is also the patent of a project carried out in 2005 by the Kyoto house to create a hybrid version of the GameCube.

The documents leaked online show technical diagrams and explanatory sheets that illustrate how this works alternative version of the iconic cube console by Nintendo. The schemes in question describe in great detail the operation of a console which, if it had been marketed in 2005, would have assumed all the peculiar characteristics of the current Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid version of the Nintendo GameCube would have been marked with a modular design, with controllers hooked to a central body with display it’s a dock which would allow its users to play the games on their TV. Apparently, therefore, Nintendo had been working for almost two decades on the concept of a console that was able to provide a robust gaming experience in both a portable and home context.

In the tweets at the bottom of the news you will find the explanatory diagrams of 2005 that testified to Nintendo’s desire to realize its dream of a hybrid platform. In case you missed it, we refer you to this article that shows the project made by a fan who transformed a GameCube into a modern PC.