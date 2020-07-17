Is F-Zero going to come back? Inactive Twitter account discovered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, a Twitter profile dedicated to the 35 years of Super Mario Bros has been discovered, but not only because apparently Nintendo has recently also registered an account dedicated to F-Zero, with the name FZeroJP, currently inactive.

The Twitter profile FZeroJP has been registered in March 2020 apparently with the same email address already used for other official Nintendo accounts such as those of Splatoon and Super Smash Bros, the address seems to be identical to that linked to the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary account, not yet publicly visible.

The hope of the fans is that Nintendo can take the franchise back in hand the series has stopped since 2004, the year of release of F-Zero Climax for GBA, several times there has been talk of a possible return of this popular futuristic racing series but in all these years the Kyoto house has never leaked concrete clues about the launch of a new episode .

Registering your Twitter profile as understandable has rekindled hopes and I am occasionally speculating on a remake of F-Zero or F-Zero X / GX for Nintendo Switch, if not an entirely new chapter for the hybrid console. At the moment, however, everything is silent.