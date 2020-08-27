Is Elena Ferrante a man or a woman?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most successful series in the Rai schedule is the one dedicated to the work of Elena Ferrante. After the recent renewal of L’Amica Geniale, fans have therefore resumed discussing the true identity of the author.

As you know, in fact, that of Elena Ferrante is a stage name, behind which lies the real responsible for the books focused on stories of Elena Greco and Raffaella Cerullo. No one has ever discovered her identity, so much so that over the years various hypotheses have been made, including that of Anita Raja, essayist and writer, wife of Domenico Starnone. Others, on the other hand, think that it is a man, who has chosen a female name as a pseudonym to further divert research, according to them the real author would therefore be Marcello Frixione, author known in the world of poetry lovers.

Over the years Elena Ferrante has not given any clues as to her true identity, even publishing a book entitled “The Crusher“, in which there are letters and interviews to the author, in which she explains the reasons that led her to choose a stage name and never show your face. Finally, we point out this interesting interview with the protagonist of L’Amica Geniale, in which Ludovica Nasti talks about the impact that her illness has had.