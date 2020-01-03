Is Dragon Ball Z Kakarot the DBZ game we need? We discuss it in a video

Share it:

The wait for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot it's almost over, and the hype towards the game is higher than ever. The reasons are different, but the main one is that it could really be the perfect game for fans of the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama. Let's see why.

The videogames of Dragon Ball they exist practically since the opera exists, but beyond the role of the role of Xenoverse, it was mainly a fighting game, a bit there comfort zone of such a licensed product.

With Dragon Ball Z Kakarot instead, Cyber ​​Connect he wants to give us, in their own words, a world view of Dragon Ball like never before in a video game, with a action RPG which promises to be unforgettable.

A strong adventure nuance that will allow us to relive the adventures to which we have always been linked, freely exploring the most iconic scenarios of the world of Dragon Ball Z. In short, a dream that will combine the typical fights of the series, with a touch of unpredictability given from exploration and adventure, seasoned with that nostalgia that seems to be pulling in this period.

