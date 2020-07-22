Is Dragon Ball Super 62 the bloodiest and most intense chapter of the manga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's face it: Dragon Ball Super looks like a sweetened version of the original manga, written and designed by Akira Toriyama at the time. Toyotaro's midquel published on V-Jump seems oriented towards a much younger audience and therefore must show far fewer brutal and gory scenes between the pages.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 62 has been available on MangaPlus for a few hours but it seems to want to shake readers from this point of view. We have seen a Pier set the area on fire by defeating anyone who was confronted by Gohan and Vegeta from the cyborg twins. The brutality of the enemy, which reached what could be its final form, was already shown when he killed Saganbo a few chapters ago.

Yet in the new clash with Goku he lets himself go to new heinous gestures: after receiving a full wave of energy, Molo regrows his lost arm and uses it to pierce the saiyan. Toyotaro dwells a lot on this attack, not stopping even after when Piccolo, in an attempt to stop the enemy, makes himself pierce by a Makankosappo.

It seems that nothing can stop the demonic opponent, as this saga of will end Dragon Ball Super?