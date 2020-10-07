Is Dragon Ball still the best battle shonen around? Here is the opinion of the fans

Dragon Ball will always be remembered as the work in which there are the most spectacular and emotional fights of the anime scene. But with the turn taken in Dragon Ball Super is it still possible to say this with certainty? According to some fans, no.

The franchise created by Akira Toriyama rose to fame by staging some of the most significant confrontations in history. But a controversial post that appeared on social media he questioned the goodness of the battles fought by Goku and his companions. Decades after its creation, is Dragon Ball still the best around when it comes to fighting?

According to a fan, absolutely not. “Unpopular Opinion: Dragon Ball is the worst battle shonen of all time. I don’t care if it inspired all the battle shonen to come, for me it’s the worst“, said a user on Twitter. On the other hand, with Dragon Ball Super we could see that now the fights are limited only to a mere justification for yet another new transformation of Goku.

In a short time, the tweet reached an incredible number of comments: the opinion of users is divided between those who agree with the post and those, however, are in sharp contrast. “Your favorite anime wouldn’t have existed without Dragon Ball”, “It’s still better than Naruto”, are just some of the comments on the tweet. But the most interesting opinion, and which leads to a long reflection, comes from a nostalgic of the first series. “Honestly, I enjoyed Dragon Ball fights more than Dragon Ball Z fights. The fights were based on fighting techniques and didn’t resolve with a ‘my power level is stronger, so I win.’ he had defeated Goku because he was stronger “. As always, the truth lies in the middle of the speech.

According to what Toriyama revealed in the Daizenshuu, Dragon Ball had to end immediately. This would not have led to these sterile polemics. To get the franchise back on track, the Dragon Balls would have to be destroyed in Dragon Ball.