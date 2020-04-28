Entertainment

Is Dragon Ball inspired by Alien? Yes, but not for the reason you imagine

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Akira Toriyama, father of Dragon Ball, has borrowed from the international film world numerous ideas to be included in its masterpiece. One of them, which you've probably never noticed, refers to one of the most sensual scenes from the first Alien film from 1979.

As a TV enthusiast he is Toriyama sensei, the author has never hidden that he has included numerous citations to his favorite feature films in his manga, such as some references to James Bond films. The designated subject of the overwhelming quotation is Bulma, the main heroine of the first Dragon Ball saga. Writer Derek Padula, in his column inherent in the imagery of the work, has recently shared a reference to Alien you've probably never noticed.

During Bulma, Krillin and Gohan's journey to the planet Namek, Vegeta's future wife wears provocative clothing strongly inspired by that of Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's 1979 masterpiece. Also from Alien, Toriyama also took the monsters as a starting point in defining the design of the third transformation of Freeza.

And you, on the other hand, did you know this particular quote to one of the most iconic series of science fiction cinema? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page. But speaking of the Dragon Ball heroine, what do you think of this sensual Bulma cosplay?

