Entertainment

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Here is the answer from the star Bruce Willis

July 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The film will air on Cielo tonight at 9.15 pm Vice, starring Bruce Willis that over the years has increasingly consolidated its success as a star of the 80s muscle action movie, starting from the cult blockbuster Crystal trap – Die Hard, first chapter of the successful saga action directed by John McTiernan.

However, what fans of the saga and the first chapter in particular asked immediately, once the film was released, is if the first Die Hard is to be considered a Christmas film to all effects. The Christmas settings combined with the action-thriller nature have created a heated debate among fans on the possibility of considering it a Christmas film.

Crystal trap focuses on the character of John McClane (Bruce Willis), a New York policeman who leaves to visit his wife in Los Angeles during the Christmas holidays. While attending a Christmas party in his office, McClane is forced into action after German terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), occupy the building.

READ:  Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw Movie: Review, Story, Cast, Trailer, Budget, Box Office Prediction

After years of debate even Bruce Willis himself has had his say on the matter and apparently he seemed very sure of his answer. During the recording of The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, a couple of years ago the star confirmed that Crystal Trap, the first installment of one of the luckiest franchises in the actor's career, is not a Christmas movie. Bruce Willis expressed his laconic opinion on the Christmas issue, declaring: "Die Trap is not a Christmas movie!". A specific question, at the end of the show, on the effect that this news could have on the fans said: "We will see".

Don't miss tonight on Cielo, Vice right with Willis.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.