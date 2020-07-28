Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Here is the answer from the star Bruce Willis

Share it:

The film will air on Cielo tonight at 9.15 pm Vice, starring Bruce Willis that over the years has increasingly consolidated its success as a star of the 80s muscle action movie, starting from the cult blockbuster Crystal trap – Die Hard, first chapter of the successful saga action directed by John McTiernan.

However, what fans of the saga and the first chapter in particular asked immediately, once the film was released, is if the first Die Hard is to be considered a Christmas film to all effects. The Christmas settings combined with the action-thriller nature have created a heated debate among fans on the possibility of considering it a Christmas film.

Crystal trap focuses on the character of John McClane (Bruce Willis), a New York policeman who leaves to visit his wife in Los Angeles during the Christmas holidays. While attending a Christmas party in his office, McClane is forced into action after German terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), occupy the building.

After years of debate even Bruce Willis himself has had his say on the matter and apparently he seemed very sure of his answer. During the recording of The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, a couple of years ago the star confirmed that Crystal Trap, the first installment of one of the luckiest franchises in the actor's career, is not a Christmas movie. Bruce Willis expressed his laconic opinion on the Christmas issue, declaring: "Die Trap is not a Christmas movie!". A specific question, at the end of the show, on the effect that this news could have on the fans said: "We will see".

Don't miss tonight on Cielo, Vice right with Willis.