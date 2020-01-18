Is Demon Slayer likely to steal another ONE PIECE record in 2020?

Share it:

The last months of 2019 saw a race between Demon Slayer and ONE PIECE for the best-selling series title of the year. In mid-November, the Japanese publishing tax period ended, the the winner was Demon Slayer, with ONE PIECE which came out defeated for the first time in many years. 2020 does not start with a different attitude.

Week after week, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sells at least one million copies with all its volumes and the trend it shows no sign of stopping despite the ongoing crisis of missing tankobons and reprints. Over the eight weeks that marked the start of the 2020 editorial year, Demon Slayer has already sold multiple copies of the entire 2019. 44 weeks are left until the end of this year and therefore Demon Slayer can threaten other ONE PIECE records.

Eiichiro Oda's manga has always been the best selling every year, reaching crazy numbers. Below you will find the ranking of the records reached each year by the various manga:

ONE PIECE – 37,996,373 copies sold in 2010; ONE PIECE – 32,343,809 copies sold in 2011; ONE PIECE – 23,464,866 copies sold in 2012; ONE PIECE – 18,151,599 copies sold in 2013; The Attack of the Giants – 15,933,801 copies sold in 2013; ONE PIECE – 14,721,241 copies sold in 2009; ONE PIECE – 14,102,251 copies sold in 2015; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – 12,882,297 copies sold in the current 2020; ONE PIECE – 12,314,326 copies sold in 2016; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – 12,057,628 copies sold in 2019.

As you can see, the top 10 is almost monopolized by ONE PIECE which occupies the first four positions. The charge of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba this year, however, could lead to a dent in this condition. If the first two positions are almost unreachable except for a further explosion of the brand following the feature film coming this year, Demon Slayer could get to conquer the bronze medal breaking the 2012 sales record of ONE PIECE.

It is unthinkable that Demon Slayer will keep up with the pace of the past few weeks for the rest of the year – it would mean seeing the title exceed 50 million copies sold – but under current conditions it can inflict another defeat on the pirate manga by Eiichiro Oda.