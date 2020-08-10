Is DC Universe about to close its doors? Here's what's going on

Share it:

The DC Universe streaming site dedicated to everything that revolves around the DC world would be about to close its doors for good. There are many clues that would let it presage less than two years after its launch.

In the first place, many important contents of DC Universe are about to switch to HBO Max. The streaming platform of the great American giant would have in fact obtained the passage in its catalog of titles of the caliber of Doom Patrol and many more will be announced soon.

Secondly, last July, DC Universe decided to abolish annual passes, allowing only monthly passes that are proportionately significantly more expensive. Another clue came from changes that Harley Quinn and Titans Facebook pages have undergone which no longer contain the indication of the streaming platform.

This alerted all fans of the series who tweeted phrases like: "Rest in peace DC Universe. "It is clear that these changes were made to signal that Harley Quinn is no longer exclusively available on DC Universe. The series arrived on HBO Max this month. While Harley Quinn has not yet been renewed for a third season, there are instead various rumors speculating that the third season of Titans will debut on either HBO Max than on DC Universe, which could also be the reason for Facebook's change.

On June 30, DC Universe subscribers were offered the option to add HBO Max to their plan for the modest sum of $ 4.99 per month, essentially drastically reducing the regular price of HBO Max ($ 14.99 per month). . Although that offer seemed like a nice perk offered to DCU's most loyal users in order to get a wider range of content, now everything would suggest that the move is simply a way to start the process of transitioning DC Universe subscribers to HBO Max.