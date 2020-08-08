is Daryl vs Beta in the photos of the final episode coming in October

Share it:

For months we have been looking forward to the The Walking Dead 10 season finale and the AMC knows how to pique the curiosity of fans: what better way than new unedited images from the episode A Certain Doom?

At the bottom you will find the gallery just distributed on the social channels of the post-apocalyptic show and to attract our attention is above all the intended scene, divided into its parts, in which we see Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Daryl give each other defiant looks and full of hate. The scenes with Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and, of course, the precious previews of the clashes that will close the season. Reedus himself had talked about a scene in the finale of The Walking Dead 10 that will literally drive fans crazy.

Meanwhile, the work of the entire The Walking Dead franchise is about to restart, news that, together with the latest revelations of the Comic-Con Home panels, anticipates a autumn full of surprises and adventure, or at least this would seem the goal of AMC, whose profits have plummeted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As always let us know what you think, what are your hopes and ideas for this atypical end of the season and, if possible, how the next events will affect theeleventh season of The Walking Dead.