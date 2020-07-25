Is Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time the true heir of Crash 3? Here's what we think of it

Share it:

We were no longer in the skin at the thought of trying Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, a new episode in development at the Toys for Bob studios – the same developers as Spyro Reignited Trilogy – which promises to reap the legacy of the main trilogy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will indeed represent the direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, a task that it intends to take on with due respect, without however fearing to further raise the playful hinges that characterized the first trilogy.

We had the opportunity to try three levels of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, discovering a project full of passion with all the credentials to boast the number 4 in the title and to impose itself in the crowded platform game genre. The guys from Toys for Bob made sure of maximize variety, introducing time travel and Quantum masks (a real novelty for the series) that give the marsupial the special powers necessary to overcome some points of the levels. One of them allows you to freeze the time for a few seconds to take advantage of some elements of the setting: for example, it is possible to stop the fall of the ice sheets to use them as platforms.

The three levels tested proved to be a great source of surprise and wonder, which we want to share with you with the video attached at the top of this news. Among our pages you will also find the preview of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time curated by Giuseppe Carrabba.