Is Ciri the new Arya? Freya Allan responds

We are reductionists by nature. Every time something new comes up we have to compare it with a previous reference. When 'Game of Thrones' began, comparisons pointed to 'The Lord of the Rings'. Now, 'The Witcher' seems unable to escape the comparison with the HBO series. Although we should be able to admit in our head that there are several fantastic worlds and, that is not that they copy each other, but that all are based on the legends of Norse and Central European mythology (dragons, elves and dwarves come from it) It seems to cost us. But the truth is that many times it is something interested. To increase interest in the production of the series starring Henry Cavill, the over title of "the new 'Game of Thrones'" didn't seem to be a bad thing or bother anyone.

However, time has passed, 'The Witcher' has already been released and has done so with great success on Netflix. Her cantinela as the substitute for 'Game of Thrones' has brought her to an audience that was not initiated by Andrzej Sapkowski's books and video games. However, now the series has to make its own way is when comparisons with one of the most successful and best produced series in history can begin to weigh. The truth is that it is only necessary to watch this first season to verify that the special effects and the distribution would not resist a demanding comparison with the production of HBO. However, as an individual fantasy fiction, 'The Witcher' has many elements to form a large legion of fans that allows the series to make its own way. To the fiction created by Lauren Schmidt he needs to go from being the new 'Game of Thrones' to simply being 'The Witcher'.

The cast, in the international promotion round that it is carrying out, has already begun to be unmarked from any comparison. That is why, when IGN has asked Freya Allan about who compares her character with Arya, something that could be a compliment at another time, the actress unchecks herself bluntly, turning her eyes up and throwing a sigh:

She is not going to be the new Arya, Ciri is very different.

His co-star Anya Chalotra, the one in charge of interpreting Melisandre, sorry, Yennefer, does not hesitate to highlight her words: "There you have it. It is said."

The first season of 'The Witcher' is already available on Netflix. For season 2 we will have to wait.