Is Charlotte of Cambridge among the inspirations of the latest Gucci men's fashion show?

Kate Middleton, be careful because there is a baby fashionista at the palace ready to steal the title of style influencer. His name? Charlotte of Cambridge, the little princess who at only 5 years old already knows what she is doing in terms of fashionable choices (and elegant coats) and who is already ainspiration of the fashion "when grown up". And do you know what is there? Charlotte does not only inspire women's fashion collections. Try looking at the photos of the Gucci fashion show, who presented the Men fashion autumn winter 2020-2021 a Milan and she was argued for her breaking choices, for the provocation of her models in short-flowered and preppy dresses, as a bon-ton schoolgirl. And you will have an incredible deja vu, because you have already seen that style … on the princess charlotte.

Charlotte of Cambridge looks are a riot of flowers and bon-ton. Neil MockfordGetty Images

Alessandro Michele, as Harper's Bazaar also noted, this year for his fashion show men's fashion 2020 – 2021 he brought ephebic models onto the catwalk, which made people argue but which also opened the doors to no-gender, to the freedom of expression that moves on the edge of the wardrobe. The style of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge really lives on in the flower dresses of the models of the Gucci 2020 fashion show, in Mary Jane model shoes, in pastel colors, in flared-cut fashion coats. Do not you believe it?

In the bon-ton dresses that the designer of the house Gucci Alessandro Michele brought on the catwalk you can find those fluttering of Charlotte of Cambridge who is already an icon of thefashion just like his mother: a style that not only inspires women's collections, but also the more fluid and non-label ones, which reflect the freedom to wear that makes us feel good in our skin.

Little Charlotte in one of her iconic mini-dresses, perfectly coordinated with that of Kate Middleton. Pool / Samir HusseinGetty Images

L'Gucci man next season is an eternal child, who in floral prints finds his being Peter Pan a little bit but also the push not to be represented by a genre label or a stereotype. And in the outfits of princess charlotte, which has already made this style a signature look recognizable, there is already the spark of what it will become in the future, or an icon of fashion just like its mother Kate Middleton is today. Maybe it will be a reference for everyone, not only for women's collections, moreover with Gucci and his last man show the link (and the inspo) worked and well.

