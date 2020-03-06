Entertainment

Is Castlevania 3 also inspired by the Wii game, Castlevania Judgment? Let's see it.

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
It has been talked about a lot, it is a series whose previous seasons have met with great public success and finally Castlevania 3 has officially made its debut on the most famous streaming platform of the moment: Netflix. The series has been able to conquer the hearts of many fans enough to go up to the third season.

We do not know for the moment what his intentions are Netflix for the future. It is possible that other seasons will be made, since the eponymous game series produced by Konami has a lot of material to offer. In any case, many hope for the story of Trevor Belmont and his vampire hunter friends Sypha is Alucard continuous.

We know very well, if you don't know I'll tell you now, that the first two seasons of Castlevania were fully based on the video game Castlevania 3 for the platform Nintendo Entertainment System. Well, it would seem that this third season goes further, winking at one of the more games weird of the franchise horror action that has fascinated many people in the world.

Indeed, there is a part of the series, in which we see Saint Germain, character introduced for the first time the Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, who has a nightmare, which soon turns out to be a real trip, in which he has visions about the future and the past. In his wandering he has strange encounters. First with giant mechanical beasts and an Aboriginal who invites him to join him, and finally he runs into his lost love, an extremely important person for him. But this is not what we need to focus on, but the context, the place where this meeting takes place.

In fact, a careful eye and those who have played the video game series from which the anime is drawn, will have noticed that the landscape around Saint Germain is nothing but a place present in another game in the series, or Castlevania Judgment. But what is Castlevania Judgment? It is a fighting game of the series produced for Nintendo Wii in which various heroes and villains of the series torn from their timelines meet and then fight each other.

This not only pleases us, as it makes us understand how the animated series is constantly expanding, but it makes us think therefore that a timeline dancer which will take us to a point where villains and heroes from different periods will meet to fight each other.

What do you think of this little detail of Castlevania 3? Did you notice it or not? Let us know below in the comments.

Castlevania's Ifan are already looking forward to a fourth season, according to one screenwriter.

