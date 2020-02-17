Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Battle Royale mode coming?

Share it:

The leaks continue on Warzone, alleged Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, never announced by Activision but emerged in recent weeks thanks to the work of the dataminer. Apparently the BR's debut would be imminent and expected later in the week.

There are no confirmations on the matter but according to some clues collected by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, the Warzone mode will make its debut tomorrow, Tuesday 18 February, one week after the start of Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare. In recent days the vehicles of Warzone have been revealed also some players have found themselves catapulted into the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare thanks to a bug of the game, also the video tutorial of Warzone has emerged, clues that would actually suggest a rather close throw.

The developers, for their part, have limited themselves several times to claim to be working on new content for the shooter without ever mentioning the Battle Royale, and so did the publisher Activision. If the debut is really scheduled for tomorrow we can expect communications during the day today, in any case we invite you to take what is reported with due precautions, the same source claims to be unsure of his theories.