Is Boruto finally ready to adapt the manga? The previews seem to say yes

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the volumes 3 and 4 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the arch of the bandits Mujina was staged. With a total duration of five chapters, it was thought that even the anime, as announced during the Jump Festa 2020, would narrate these stories. This has not been the case so far, as Studio Pierrot has prepared other filler episodes.

However something seems to be changing. The previews of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations featured on Weekly Shonen Jump number 15 amaze fans for the characters that are presented. In fact, the conclusion of the arch of Hozuki Castle seems to be near and therefore it is time to move on to a new phase that will focus on the story told in the manga.

As you can see at the bottom, the pages of the magazine show several new characters for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations but these are the individuals who starred in the band of Bandits Mujina in the manga. On the first page of the tweet we see the young man I try Madoka and, still on the same page, there are three other characters including Tento's butler, father and Shojoji. The latter is a criminal and leader of the Mujina Bandits.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will therefore make fans happy by presenting the first non-original story from the time of the clash with Momoshiki Otsutsuki. The remaining episodes of the Bandito Mujina arc will therefore focus on the events written by Ukyo Kodachi, concluding an endless sequence of filler episodes.

