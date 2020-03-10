Is Bleach coming back? Predictions and hypotheses on Tite Kubo's projects

Share it:

The adventure of Bleach, the famous battle shonen created by Tite Kubo and serialized on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, of which it represented one of the greatest successes of the early 2000s, ended hastily in 2016, at the end of a problematic saga that he split the fandom and slid the manga to the bottom of the magazine's ratings. Inglorious fate for the manga once a prominent member of the group known as Big 3, also including One Piece by Eiichiro Oda and Naruto of Masashi Kishimoto: the failure of the final arc of Bleach had a strong impact both on Kubo's career and on the fate of merchandising and derivative products – just think of the fact that the animated transposition of the manga, created by Pierrot study and directed by Noriyuki Abe, ends inconclusively, while the live-action film produced by Warner Bros has not been followed despite the good response from critics and audiences.

After two years of inactivity Tite Kubo is back on the pages of Jump in 2018, on the occasion of the magazine's 50th anniversary, with a one-shot 62-panel manga entitled "Burn the witch", a pleasant divertissement full of connections with the world of shinigami, while the myth of Bleach has been kept alive mainly by light novels and exclusively graphic projects such as "Bleach Endless Memories"In the meantime, the twentieth anniversary of the series is approaching, in which generic" novelties "have been announced, which will be revealed at theAnime Japan 2020 which will be broadcast on Jump's YouTube channel on March 21st. What we know for the moment is very little: during the Anime Japan there will be a Bleach-themed event entitled "Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation"In the source code of the official website, the dataminers found several images taken from the Bleach manga and an illustration of Burn the Witch. What boils in the pot? Let's make some hypotheses, starting from the assumption that the project dedicated to Bleach and the new work of Kubo are two different things.

Bleach Anniversary Project

As we said a few lines above, the Bleach anime stops abruptly after "just" 366 episodes, at the end of the penultimate saga, that of Fullbringer. In short, the entire final narrative arc is missing, consisting of 206 chapters, which recounts the attempted conquest of the Soul Society by the Quincy of the so-called Vandenreich. As a consequence of this, those who followed only the anime remained without a conclusion, with the many mysteries relating to the protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and to the unsolved Soul Society.

It therefore seems logical to assume that the phantom Anniversary Project can go on to continue – and end – the animated series, which regardless of the quality of the paper material would be viewed positively by many fans who have never been able / wanted to recover the latest volumes of the manga. In support of this hypothesis there would also be the confirmed presence of Japanese voice actors Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki) Fumiko Orikasa (Rukia Kuchiki) is Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya Kuchiki).

But would it really make sense to adapt a saga that has so divided the fandom of one of the most popular battle shonen in recent years? Maybe not. That's why a somewhat more interesting hypothesis is circulating in these hours, namely that it is not a direct sequel to the original anime series but a reboot / remake, something similar to the (excellent) work done by the studio Madhouse in adapting the Hunter x Hunter manga again, effectively making a remake of the first series created by Nippon Animation continuing the missing story in the previous adaptation.

Likewise, the new Bleach anime could cover not only the missing saga and recover the events cut by the previous adaptation that have made sense in the long term, but maybe even tell the events narrated in the various novels who in recent years have enriched and continued the events of Ichigo and his comrades in arms. What is certain is that Pierrot and director Abe are silent and there are no official communications on the matter, as the presence of representatives of the studio's realization pool has not been announced at the event.

This fact, and the presence of images taken from the manga and not from the anime, has led many to speculate that the anniversary project instead consists of a paper sequel to the work, also thanks to the prolonged absence of new Kubo series from 2016 to today – apart from the one shot dedicated to dragon hunters, Burn the Witch. Furthermore, the word "face again" that stands on the homepage of the website does not seem to have immediate links with the Thousand Years War Saga.

Tite Kubo New Work

Starting from the assumption, all to be shown, that the so-called "New Work" by Kubo is something unrelated to his most famous series, according to the most insistent voice it would be an animated adaptation or a continuation of Burn the Witch, a story that however has important connections with Bleach itself being set in the same narrative universe. The Burn the Witch series would therefore be a sequel disguised as a new project or, more likely, a new story with the occasional presence of our favorite shinigami.

Since reading the 62 plates of the work one had the impression that it was more than a real one shot, the first chapter of a new wide-ranging series, it would not be so surprising to see the events of Noel, Balgo is Ninii, in paper or animated version: in fact their world is all to be explored, although the similarities with the Bleach setting are multiple and the work would run the real risk of being reminiscent of the previous series.

To further distance this idea there would be old statements by the author himself, who at the time said he had no intention of transforming Burn the Witch into a regular series.

Less likely but not to be excluded is that Kubo's new job is a completely new series, something that has nothing to do with the shinigami or the witches of London: after all, we remember him once again, Kubo is the only author of the old Big3s who has not worked assiduously in these years. While Oda is probably in the final stages of his opus magnus, One Piece, which has passed the twenty years of serialization, and Kishimoto has dedicated himself to a new work, Samurai 8, which in truth is not enjoying great success, not it is clear how Kubo has spent these 4 years since the end of the Thousand Years War. And if he had planned a new series, something completely different? Be that as it may, we'll find out next March 21 at Anime Japan 2020. Stay tuned!