Is Black Widow alive? Some fans assure

Although Black Widow did not have a funeral as another of his companions, his death in 'Avengers: Endgame' was a blow to the fans. Fortunately, he has a solo movie that will arrive shortly.

Anyway, if there is something that fans like, it is speculating with theories. And now there is one that claims that Natasha Romanoff is alive after all.

So is. And it is not that he resurrects precisely, but … he never died. And it's something that has nothing to do with Skrull, but with the technology introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'. It is true that there is little evidence to settle this theory, but crazier things have been seen on the big screen.

In 'Winter Soldier', Black Widow literally used the face of a member of the Council using face exchange technology to reach a meeting with Alexander Pierce. Then, still in disguise, she removes a second and very thin skin of her face with holograms, to reveal her own face underneath. Who can say that this technology will not be used once again and vice versa?

Since Black Widow's solo film establishes the concept of multiple murderers, it is quite possible that another person has used this type of technology to assume Natasha's identity at some point. However, he would have to be convincing enough to fool his closest friends.

And he would have to deceive Red Skull as well, since the Soul Stone requires a sacrifice. So in 'Endgame' the sacrifice of the alleged fake Black Widow would work just as well as that of a real Black Widow. Photostatic Veil technology has been seen in the series 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D'. Who says that the MCU cannot apply it at other times?

Whether this theory is true or not, Natasha's solo film happens long before the events in 'Endgame'. The solo movie will arrive April 30 To the cinemas.