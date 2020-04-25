Is Berserk preparing for the finale? A meeting in chapter 360 makes it possible

Share it:

Kentaro Miura is always waiting with the Berserk publication. The manga isn't released as much as fans would like on Hakusensha's Young Animal. After months of stop without news, however, the 360 ​​chapter of Berserk has finally arrived. And among the various pages there seem to be many references to an imminent end.

Obviously with "imminent" should be evaluated with the anything but fast rhythms of the manga. The chapter 360 of Berserk he sees us once again in the Elven land, with a good part focused on Schierke and Farnese. But a portion is also dedicated to Caska which is anticipated by a caption, "At the end of the long journey, what will become of the two who met …?". The reference at the end is very clear, with all the plots now almost resolved.

Another portion of the chapter, placed at the end, is dedicated to a Gatsu training that doesn't know which way to go. But behind him appears the Knight of the Skull who was already observing in the shadows in the previous chapters of Berserk. And the phrase he addresses to Gatsu is "I see that you are at the end of your journey", revealing that this is not always a good thing.

Miura's thought to conclude Berserk seems to take shape, which he already mentioned in an interview. It will hardly come soon, fans will have time to prepare.