Is Bayonetta 3 still far away? The work on the dubbing does not seem to have started

August 27, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
Two and a half years have passed since the announcement of Bayonetta 3 and in addition to not yet having a release date for the third adventure of the witch of Umbra, no images or videos of the actual game have even been published.

Hideki Kamiya has repeatedly reassured fans, ensuring that the development of Bayonetta 3 is progressing well, despite the actual state of work on the video game remains a mystery. Earlier this week the voice actress Grey DeLisle-Griffin, which lends the voice to the character of Jeanne, confirmed via a Tweet that he has not yet begun dialogue recordings for his character.

Security measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have further slowed the processing of Bayonetta 3, and producer Atsushi Inaba limited himself to stating that the studio did what it could by working from home. Bayonetta 3 is currently in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch and there are few details on the game, it is certain that the silence surrounding the project has been going on for many years now and the community is looking forward to learning more about the new Bayonetta. Will we see it in 2021, perhaps simultaneously with the much rumored Nintendo Switch PRO 4K?

