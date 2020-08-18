Is Batman Court of Owls real? The new Warner Bros. Montreal teaser

Share it:

A few days after DC Fandome, an event that will host the announcement of a new Batman game curated by Warner Bros. Montreal, the Canadian developers have well thought of teasing the imagination of all eagerly awaited fans. Such as? With a short teaser trailer with interesting clues about the nature of the new videogame adventure of the masked bat.

The short clip shows animated symbols, but the one that has attracted the most attention is a logo that appears fleetingly for a split second, and showing what appears to be an owl in effect. Our thoughts then immediately turned to Court of Owls, a criminal organization that appeared in both Batman and other DC Comics publications, and its deadly assassins – the Claws – have been operating in secret in Gotham City for over a century.

The association was inevitable, since in the past years the name of Warner Bros. Montreal has been repeatedly associated with a video game called Batman Court of Owls: is it the title destined to be announced soon? To accompany the teaser there are also symbols belonging to the morse code "_ _. _ _. _ _. _ _ _" Which can be translated into "M W W J". At the same time, the Twitter profile r3dakt3d and the teaser site r3dakt3d.com, which offers the message on display "We were waiting for you", accompanied by the date of August 18: we will probably know more tomorrow, while for the actual announcement we will have to wait for the DC Fandome on Saturday 22 August.