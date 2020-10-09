Is Attack of the Giants 4 in post-production? Confirmation from a staff member arrives

The Attack of the Giants 4 is undoubtedly the most anticipated anime of the winter season, if not the most anticipated of the year. Of course, what worries fans most are the delays and possible postponements caused by Covid, but, as reported by sound director Masafumi Mima, production of the anime should practically be finished.

As you can see below, the sound director recently posted a post on his Twitter profile, stating the following: “I recently received the songs composed by Messrs. Sawano and Yamamoto! Me and my staff we started to select the music to be presented to director Yuichiro Hayashi, I am really enjoying it!“.

Historically, in anime as in cinema or TV series, the choice of music is made once the production is over, and more precisely in the so-called post-production phase, together with dubbing and the latest corrections. At the moment we do not know if The Attack of the Giants 4 will be divided into two parts or not but, in the first case, this would mean that at least the first 12 episodes would have already been animated by the guys from MAPPA.

Attack of the Giants 4 will be released in December, and will definitively conclude the adaptation of the exceptional work by Hajime Isayama. We remind you that the manga has recently published chapter 133 and is now a handful of exits from the conclusion.