Is Assassin's Creed Ragnarok reality? Leak a leak but it's fake – Updated

For months now, rumors have been chasing, more or less frequently, related to the next chapter of the Ubisoft series. In particular, several rumors seemed to suggest an Assasin's Creed with an Norse setting.

Over time, the corridor items related to the project with two different code names: Kingdom is Ragnarok. THE rumor more recent, however, indicated in Assassin's Creed Ragnarok the definitive title of the production. Now, further reporting seems to point in this direction. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, an interesting sighting has quickly spread on the pages of Reddit.

According to user reports BrownyOfficial, an ad related to the chat Assassin's Creed Kingdom would appear on the pages of the GameStop Italy. In particular, the existence of a "Mjolnir Edition"of the game, in Xbox One version. The ad is not reachable, but the user has attached an alleged one screenshots, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news.

That something is actually going to move around the house Ubisoft? To find out, we just have to wait patiently for any official communications on the matter. In the meantime, we report that recently more corridor rumors had had the game map and setting of Assassin's Creed Ragnarok as protagonists.

UPDATE: the always attentive users of Reddit have highlighted the possible nature fake of the screenshot. The latter in fact presents the same article code that the pages of GameStop Italy assign to Watch Dogs: Legion – Resistance Edition, always for Xbox One.