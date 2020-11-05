Is Arrow 9 a possibility? Here’s what Stephen Amell has to say

The current health situation is putting a strain on the film and television sector, both from a production and distribution point of view. But Stephen Amell, the actor who has brought the Green Arrow character to the small screen for the past 8 years, may have a solution …

Speaking with Michael Rosenbaum during the Inside of You podcast, the star of Arrow revealed that he actually pitched the idea to Greg Berlanti, the Arrowverse’s dad, and that the latter struggled so hard to take it seriously, that he practically had to convince him that he wasn’t just saying it as a joke.

“I called Greg and said, ‘Look, I really hope it won’t happen, but if it all goes wrong, and you can’t get the actors here to Canada because of the various protocols and the problems there are with moving between. borders, especially from America, and you don’t know what to do … Well, I’m here ‘“would have claimed” ‘I’m here, and if I have to stay, I want to work. And if I have to work, let’s find a way to bring Oliver back to the living ‘“.

The eighth and final season of Arrow ended after a few episodes from the finale of the mega-crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, which had Oliver finally sacrifice himself to save the Multiverse and create what was then Earth-Prime.

His return to life would certainly be a great twist (and not at all easy to explain, even for the Arrowverse).

What do you think? You would like to see one new season of Arrow? Let us know in the comments.