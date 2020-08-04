Is Aaron Ready for a New Relationship? Ross Marquand talks about it

Share it:

In recent days we have read about some developments in the relationship between two characters of The Walking Dead, let's find out what he thinks about it Ross Marquand of Aaron's ability to bond emotionally with another survivor.

After Eric's death, Aaron's partner killed by the Saviors, the character played by Ross Marquand did not bond with any of the other inhabitants of Hilltop or Alexandria, preferring to focus on protecting his adopted daughter Gracie. During the Virtual Comic-Con dedicated to The Walking DeadRoss answered questions about his character's emotional sphere: "He bonded a lot with Jesus. We mentioned something like this during the six-year time jump. I'd like to see him in a relationship, but right now they have to face various threats and love is not in the early thoughts of Aaron or the others. But in the future I would also like to explore this theme. Although I don't know if Aaron should have a partner, because everyone he loves dies, it happened with Eric and Jesus. Maybe he'll just be in love with a person".

